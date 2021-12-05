Mum makes a Harry Potter Christmas tree out of B&M, Amazon, and The Range discounts.

This year, one mother has decided to make her family’s Christmas tree even more spectacular by modelling it on Harry Potter.

Mum-of-three Louise Howard, 37, has turned her family’s 20-year-old Christmas tree into a show-stopper worthy of the Great Hall at Hogwarts.

Louise, who works in a children’s hospital and owns a party and balloon business, bought everything she needed for the Harry Potter tree from B&M, Amazon, and The Range. To save money, she also printed her own decorations. The Harry Potter-themed tree cost £92 in total.

For £150, a couple constructs a ‘princess bunk bed’ for their daughter from B&M and Primark buys.

“I have three girls aged three, twelve, and twenty, and we all love Harry Potter,” Louise told money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk. Adam, my husband, is amused by my outlandish notions. We agreed last year to have a themed tree each year, so in 2020 we did The Grinch, which we all enjoyed.

“Our tree is actually 20 years old,” says the narrator. It was my daughter’s first Christmas present, and she will be 21 next month. Every year, I’ve utilized it. I’d never change it unless it was absolutely necessary. It was purchased at Woolworths and has accompanied me on three house transfers. When I first met my husband, he had always had a real tree, and he suggested we acquire one for the first year or two. Even he is now enamored with it.” Louise also decorates the Christmas tree at her place of employment, a children’s hospital. The theme of last year’s work Christmas tree was Toy Story.

“We couldn’t come up with a theme [at our house]this year, so a few weeks ago one of us suggested a Harry Potter tree, which was one of the ideas we had last year. I thought it was a brilliant idea at first. For the top, I went directly to Amazon and ordered a Sorting Hat. Then I had second thoughts since I didn’t think I’d be able to make Harry Potter appear festive.

“Plus, I’d given all of my girls’ Harry Potter belongings to a friend for her children’s bedroom, so we were down to one Dobby mask.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”