Mum makes a £7 Christmas sleigh out of B&M deals.

Using B&M deals, a clever mother created an impressive Christmas sleigh ornament for for £7.

Nikki Turner, 51, an Essex single mother of four, wanted to save money by building her own Christmas sleigh ornament rather than purchasing one online, which can cost up to £300.

Her sleigh cost her only £7 since she used low-priced materials from charity shops and B&M.

“I came up with the concept because I recently made balloon mosaics out of foam boards for my son’s birthday and I had some left over,” Nikki told money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk.

“I kept seeing photographs of wooden sleighs and decided to try to make one myself.”

“I drew the outline on the boards freehand first, then cut it out with a craft knife.” After that, I traced around it to get the opposite side.

“I glued the seat and back to the sides with a glue gun, then painted it with some grey emulsion I had on hand.”

“One suggestion is to paint a light coat because too much paint causes the board to become mushy and wrinkled, so let each light coat dry completely before applying the next.”

“I already had the fur, so I just trimmed it to form and stuck it down with a glue gun again.”

Nikki went to her local B&M store to put some finishing touches.

“Then, for £3, I bought two metres of tinsel from my local B&M,” she concluded. I glued around the bow’s outline that I had handcrafted.

“The ribbon came from a Christmas store, and the bells were 50p each from a charity shop.” I simply glued the entire bow to the side after attaching the ribbon.

“Finally, I needed to embellish the base, but I didn’t have any glitter on hand and didn’t want to wait.” I looked about and came across a pot of crushed glass beneath my sink, which I thought would be ideal.

“I used a glue gun again, this time pouring glass on a little portion at a time.”

