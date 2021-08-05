Mum made threats to the adoption agency, claiming she was a ‘kid snatcher.’

After losing contact with her two boys following their adoption, a mom initiated a terrifying campaign of threats against the adoption agency.

Sarah Ratcliffe, who had previously been convicted of detaining a public employee at knifepoint, threatened to stab agency personnel to death and referred to them as “kid snatchers.”

She threatened to stab coworker Sharon Redup “slowly in the eye, then [chop her]fingers off, then stab you in the chest and watch you bleed to death while having so much fun,” according to her “torrent of threats.”

In the shop, a little kid pointed out a ‘scary’ paedophile to her father.

After she threatened to turn up with a kitchen knife and stab “the first person I see,” the North West adoption agency, Together For Adoption, hired a security guard at its Warrington headquarters.

Ratcliffe, 40, has an emotionally unstable personality disorder and can act impulsively, according to evidence presented at Liverpool Crown Court today.

However, a judge was told that her mental health has improved since her behavior in November and December 2019, and that re-incarcerating her would obstruct her development.

As a result, Recorder Ian Unsworth, QC, imposed a two-year community order and ordered her to participate in 35 days of rehabilitative activities. He also issued a five-year restraining order prohibiting her from contacting the agency in any way other than in writing.

“You subjected them to a stream of threats of a very alarming type over the course of a week or so,” he added.

Ratcliffe, of Kensington’s Britannic Road, had pleaded guilty to transmitting malicious electronic messages and making a death threat.

Prosecutor Joanne Maxwell told the court that the offenses began after her two kids, now 13 and 15, ceased receiving messages from their adoptive parents. She threatened to kill an employee of the agency in a text message, calling her a “kid snatcher.”

The next day, November 13, she texted another employee, Sharon Redrup, threatening to kill a few of employees, and she received more threatening texts later in the week.

“Your family snatchers are dead, I’ll make sure of it,” she said.

You, you cruel b******, know where my sons are.”

