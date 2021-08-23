Mum loses 12 stone and contemplates becoming a personal trainer after dreading being obese at 40.

After altering her physique from an enormous size 26 to a super-toned 9st 12lb size 6, a 22-stone mother of three who lost 12 stone when her marriage ended may become a personal trainer.

Carly Fisher, a 41-year-old hospital switchboard operator, saw her weight rise with each of her three pregnancies until, at the start of 2019, she realized she needed to move quickly or risk being fat at 40.

Carly, a Llanelli, South Wales, mother to Ebon, 12, Erin, nine, and Ellis, five, began a diet and fitness plan in January 2019 but gave up after a half-hearted attempt to lose weight.

“I started trying again at the beginning of March, but my marriage dissolved in the middle of the month, and I lost two stone in a few weeks due to stress,” she explained.

“Toward the end of the month, when I was living alone with my children, something clicked. I was adamant about taking on my weight front on, and I’ve never looked back.”

Carly’s body mass index (BMI), which is used to determine a healthy weight, was 52.5 at her heaviest, compared to the NHS recommended range of 18.5 to 24.9, making her obese.

Carly’s Weight-Loss Program Breakfast: Nothing the day before Nothing for lunch Snacks: Throughout the day, crisps and chocolate Dinner: Spaghetti Bolognese with fatty mince in a double amount Sausage sandwich late at night

She is now a trim 9st 12lb and wears a size 6 dress, with a healthy BMI of 23.5.

“I had always feared being severely overweight at 40, but I didn’t have a weight goal in mind,” she explained.

“At 22 pounds, I was a size 26, but I had and still have a really large bust.”

“I thought I needed to lose 5 or 6 pounds, not the 12 pounds I ended up losing,” she explained.

“However, once I’d reduced 6 pounds by August 2019, I just kept going.”

Carly had lost 8st by the beginning of 2020, and she was 11st lighter by November. She weighed a svelte 9st 12lb in March 2021, a whopping 12st 2lb less than she had been at her heaviest.

She said, “I’ve just been maintaining my weight since then.”

“It was me.”

