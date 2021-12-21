Mum lived in a cramped eighth-floor flat with a nasty drug addict for two years.

A mother who was held captive for more than two years by a ‘egotistical, narcissistic abuser’ has spoken out about how she reclaimed her freedom and her life.

Thomas Fosbrook, a 33-year-old violent drug user, shut Holly Jepson, 23, off from her family, friends, and the outside world.

As they resided in a spartan flat on the eighth floor of a tower block, Fosbrook used Holly as “little more than an item to satisfy [his]desires,” according to a court.

He went on to say that his relationship with her was “characterized by physical and psychological abuse on a regular basis.”

Holly and her little daughter with Fosbrook, who was present during the violence and degradation, were able to break free from his manipulation thanks to the compassion of midwives.

Holly confided in staff at a neonatal clinic after becoming pregnant with their second child, and they devised a series of codes, such as “mixed-up blood test results,” to schedule meetings with her to check on her without Fosbrook knowing, according to a court hearing.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Holly was able to send a private email containing proof to her mother, who then notified police, resulting in Fosbrook’s arrest in May.

After confessing to a charge of coercive and controlling behavior, Fosbrook, of Hanover Towers in Lancashire Hill, Stockport, is currently serving a three-year jail sentence.

Fosbrook, who has a history of assault convictions, is a chef by trade.

He met Holly, who worked at the same restaurant as him, in January 2019 and they swiftly moved in together, according to the evidence presented before Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court.

The court heard that Fosbrook sold most of the furniture in the flat to pay his drug habit in a heartbreaking tale of domestic violence.

Despite being on the eighth floor, he pushed Holly to cut ties with her mother, removed doors from the flat so he could see her all the time, and even painted over the windows of the living room and kitchen so no one could see inside, according to prosecutor Rachel Widdicombe.

According to the court, Fosbrook slept "closest to the door to prevent her fleeing" and "had control of the situation."