Mum is’shocked’ when her neighbor allows her daughter to play in her garden.

When a mother returned home to find her neighbor’s daughter playing in her back garden without her permission, she was “horrified,” but the youngster disclosed that her mother had told her it was fine.

The mother of two turned to Mumsnet’s Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) thread for help, wondering if she was “overreacting” by being irritated by the scenario.

The mother revealed in a post titled “(AIBU) Kids in my Garden” that her neighbor’s kid has regularly begged to play with her own children in her back garden so she can use their trampoline and swing set.

Matalan customers were stunned by a ‘delicious’ Baileys Christmas offering.

Because it’s half term, the mother has taken the week off to organize activities with her children, informing her next-door neighbor’s youngster that she wouldn’t be able to play in her garden while they were gone.

However, when she returned home, she discovered that the child’s mother had allowed herself in to let the little girl to play in her garden.

“Would you allow youngsters play in your back garden if you or your kids aren’t there?” she wrote. I have two dc [dear children]aged 6 and 7, and they have a trampoline and a swing set in our back garden, which I don’t mind them having their friends around since I’m delighted the b****y things are getting utilized.

“Because they’re off school this week, I took a week off work to take them out and do some Halloween activities.” My rear gate is fairly high up and would require an adult to open it, so I always close it at night or when we are out.

“We were away all day yesterday, and as soon as we walked through the door, a little girl from across the street knocked, inviting my dd [dear daughter]out to play in our yard. My dd was weary, and it was pouring outside, so I said no today, but the girl asked if she could play out back anyhow. She departed after I said no. Her mother really texted me, asking if she could go out the back, to which I replied, “No, and I don’t want the gate left open and my.” “The summary comes to an end.”