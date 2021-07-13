Mum is worried that ‘bullies’ would show up at her daughter’s burial.

A bereaved mother fears that “bullies” will “ruin” her 12-year-old daughter’s burial.

Semina Halliwell passed away on June 12 after four nights in the hospital.

Semina’s funeral will be a celebration of her life, according to her mother, Rachel Halliwell, and will take place at St Patrick’s Church in Marshside, Southport, on July 23 at 12.30pm.

The mother of a grieving daughter wants everyone to see the video of her daughter being assaulted.

Rachel had earlier stated that “everyone is welcome” to attend the celebration of Semina’s brief life.

She has, however, received some terrifying texts since then.

According to screenshots obtained by the ECHO, someone who knew Semina told Rachel that she had been threatened she would “be battered at the funeral” if she attended.

“I’m afraid to go,” the note said.

“If these individuals destroy my daughter’s funeral, I will be very upset,” Rachel remarked.

Semina had previously told the ECHO that she had been raped and then tormented online about it before she died.

According to the mother, her daughter committed suicide.

“After her innocence was taken away, Semina was tormented on a regular basis online,” she added. She could no longer handle it.”

Last week, Labour MP Apsana Begum addressed Semina’s tragic situation in a parliamentary committee, asking Education Secretary Gavin Williamson what more can be done to safeguard minors from sexual harassment and abuse.

“I wanted to bring attention to the situation of Semina, a 12-year-old girl who revealed she had been raped and committed suicide last week,” Ms Begum added.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: “We can confirm that we are looking into a rape allegation that occurred in Southport in February of this year.

“A 12-year-old girl was raped on February 25 at an address in Southport, according to a report received on March 23.

“An investigation has been initiated, and a juvenile has agreed to be interviewed at a police station.

“The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

“Anyone with information about a rape or sexual assault allegation should call 101, where they will be spoken to by specially experienced officers, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Victims can also get help at the Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre Cheshire and Merseyside, a registered charity that can be reached at 01925. The summary comes to a close.