Mum is ‘terrified’ as a couple appears unexpectedly in her back garden.

Last night, a man and a woman jumped into a mother-of-garden, three’s leaving her “terrified.”

Katie Tanner, 36, of Southport, was home alone with her three children last night when they emerged in her garden around 8.30 p.m.

Katie was working on an online course at her dining room table when she noticed someone walking past the window out of the corner of her eye.

When she peeked out the window, she saw two persons exiting her yard, one of them was gazing her in the eyes as he walked by her.

“I was sat at my dining table on my laptop with the kids in their bedrooms,” the personal trainer told The Washington Newsday. Suddenly, something caught my attention in my peripheral vision: a guy and female were going past my dining room window, heading towards the rear gate.

“When I jumped up, he spun around and stared me down. I’m not sure if he assumed I was heading to the back door or whatever, but I grabbed my phone and dashed upstairs.

“I put the kids in their rooms and called my neighbor and said, ‘There are three individuals in my garden, will you come over?’

“They exited through the back gate and proceeded up Cedar Street, which is directly across the street from our residence. I walked out to the cameras and checked through the CCTV once they’d left.

“They climbed across from the cemetery behind us, into the garden next door, and then directly into ours. They looked about, went through the shed, hid behind the bushes in the garden, came to the rear gate, looked me in the eyes, and walked away.”

Police are now seeking information about two people who were recorded on camera.

“We can confirm that enquiries are ongoing following suspicious circumstances in Southport last night, Thursday 12 August,” a police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

“Around 8.45 p.m., officers were dispatched to Portland Street in response to allegations of a man and woman in a property’s garden, before they.”

