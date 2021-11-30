Mum is taken aback after a couple calls her on her daughter’s phone.

After a terrible fall, a mother claimed she ‘couldn’t be more grateful’ to the ‘beautiful pair’ who raced to her daughter’s rescue.

Ruby Martin, 11, was hurrying to school in St Helens yesterday after her first bus failed to arrive, and she was running late for Sutton High School’s 8.30am bell.

After Storm Arwen pounded the region this weekend, most of St Helens was left with a frozen layer covering the borough’s roads and pavements, disrupting many commuters’ Monday morning commutes.

After getting fined, a woman said she “won’t go back to Lidl.”

Ruby, who lives on Marshall Cross Road in St Helens, was walking along Eaves Lane when she tripped on ice in front of a nearby primary school and collapsed.

When Ruby’s mother Caroline Ashley seen the fall, she said a “gentleman” went out to the 11-year-old and offered her assistance and comfort.

“A gentleman came out of his house with his wife to check on her, and they got her a chair and blankets,” Caroline told The Washington Newsday.

“They stayed with her for about a half-hour, offering her hot liquids and remaining by her side.”

Caroline was contacted by the pair through her daughter’s phone, and she was told that she would be looked after until someone could pick her up.

“I simply want to thank them from the bottom of my heart – I’m very grateful for their aid,” the 41-year-old continued.

The couple were ‘just beautiful,’ Ruby added.

Fortunately, Caroline’s sister was putting her children off at Eaves Primary School when Ruby collapsed, and she was able to carry Ruby home to her frightened mother.

The mother-of-three also thanked Eaves Primary School’s ‘wonderful’ staff for coming out to aid Ruby when she was in ‘a lot of agony.’

Ruby was brought to Whiston Hospital’s walk-in clinic for an x-ray yesterday afternoon, which revealed she had broken her ankle in the fall, putting her in ‘agony’ and requiring her to miss school.

Caroline said her daughter has recently been ‘going through it all,’ after only recently recovering from two bouts of tonsillitis in four weeks and returning to school. “The summary has come to an end.”