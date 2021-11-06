Mum is one step closer to creating a family after losing four infants.

A mother who has already lost four boys is still determined to start her own family, and she has discovered a prospective surrogate.

Last year, Clare Inskip, 38, bravely opened up to The Washington Newsday about the deaths of her four children in the hopes of assisting other bereaved parents by starting a discourse about sorrow.

Clare and her partner Steven Rooney, 43, are working hard to make their dream of starting a family a reality by raising funds for a surrogacy.

The couple has previously lost four kids, the most recent of which was baby Jacob, who died in May 2016 following an eight-month battle.

Clare and Steven have now contributed more over £15,000 of their £25,000 goal, with the funds going for Surrogacy UK Agency expenses, sperm and egg freezing, scans, and IVF.

“It’s a roller coaster,” Clare, of Old Swan, recently told The Washington Newsday. With everything we’ve been through, it feels like we’re climbing up a hill on some days, just like any other journey.

“A lot of people just get pregnant and have a kid, but Steven and I have been trying for a family for ten years.”

“It’s been the thrill of being pregnant, the grief of the losses, the thrill of another route opening up for us, and then the disappointment of it not happening.”

“At the moment, I’d say I’m nervously thrilled about the surrogacy process, but nothing in life is absolutely guaranteed.”

Clare and Steven have three eggs frozen, so they believe they have three surrogacy possibilities unless they spend more money on egg extraction and storage.

Surrogacy UK’s assistance has been lauded by Clare, who describes it as “a terrific organization to be a part of, because there’s just so much support.”

“With Surrogacy UK, it’s definitely all about friendship first and foremost, and that’s what I love about them,” she stated.

“The emphasis is clearly on becoming friends first, and they make sure everyone is seeing one other and talking about the subjects that need to be discussed,” says one participant.

“It’s such a. “Summary finishes,” Clare added.