Mum is in a coma after a hoverboard explosion.

According to firefighters, a hoverboard battery burst and set fire to a woman’s home in the United Kingdom, putting her into an induced coma.

On Saturday, November 13, terrifying film captured the moment a hoverboard battery exploded feet from Jacqueline Barrett’s bedroom.

At 5 p.m., firefighters arrived at Barrett’s home in Smethwick, West Midlands, to find “a major fire” that had engulfed the semi-detached house.

Barrett was found and pulled out of her downstairs bedroom and out of the burning house by West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) crews, who then handed her to the custody of paramedics who drove her to hospital via ambulance.

Barrett, who suffers from multiple sclerosis and cardiac difficulties, was placed in an induced coma after he arrived at the hospital. She is still in the hospital.

According to the WMFS, roughly 30 firemen battled the flames, with five fire engines and a brigade reaction truck needed to put out the blaze.

After the fire was put out, it was discovered that the cause was a hoverboard battery explosion.

The moment a lithium-ion battery burst and spread its molten contents around the room was captured on home surveillance camera and posted by WMFS. The gadget caught fire in a matter of seconds, and the flames quickly swept around the room, engulfing the hoverboard.

More of the molten contents of the hoverboard were hurled around the floor as smoke swiftly filled the space.

Shane Johnson, Barrett’s son and caregiver, said he wanted to publish the video as a warning to others and to encourage them to be more cautious when charging electric gadgets.

Johnson said in a statement posted by WMFS: “It’s a disaster. My mother is seriously ill in the hospital. The house has been completely destroyed by fire and smoke.

“Mum contacted me right after it happened, saying there had been an explosion. I called the fire department first, then got in my car to get to her as swiftly as possible.

“I contacted my father and a few pals. Some arrived before me, and dad attempted to break down the door to get to mum, but the heat from the fire was too much for him.

“If someone needs a reminder about leaving things behind, this is it. This is a condensed version of the information.