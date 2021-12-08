Mum is furious with her’moody’ pal for ‘taking advantage of her for free babysitting.’

A mother has expressed her displeasure with a “crazy” friend who she claims is “using her for free babysitting.”

The mother of two has a special-needs adolescent who is currently “going through a difficult period,” as well as another child who attends primary school with a friend’s child.

Although the mother’s child and her friend’s youngster “get along fine,” they are not “close buddies.”

However, her friend, who has three children of her own, expects her to look after her son by encouraging play dates between the children and even asking her to pick him up from school and take him to swimming lessons.

The mother posted to Mumsnet’s popular Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) thread, saying she believes it’s “ruining their connection” and asking for suggestions on how to deal with the problem.

“My buddy keeps asking me to care after her kids,” she wrote in a post titled “Friend keeps asking me to have her kids.” I’m sure she doesn’t have a lot of support, despite having a husband who generally works from home, a sibling, and a close friend up the road.

“I’ve had her middle child for the day so she could go somewhere, her son over twice after school, and now she keeps asking me to pick him up and take him to swimming (he has swim classes at the same time as my child) that starts about 5, but she says I might as well take him to mine after school!” This is becoming a habit, but the problem is that she has never asked for my child’s participation in a play or offered to assist. I just don’t think it’s fair to continually asking someone for something when you never return the favor.” She claims her friend has become “moody” with her, and she is now attempting to establish some limits.

“I feel like it’s hurting our connection because I’m trying to set some boundaries by basically making excuses,” the mother stated, “but she’s starting to get cranky with me over it.”

“I work as a volunteer MH [mental health]support worker and have a young dog.”

