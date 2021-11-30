Mum is ‘furious’ because the school requires the children to eat lunch outside in the ‘freezing cold.’

A mother was furious when her daughter returned home from school complaining about being forced to dine outside in the cold and being denied access to the restroom.

Pupils at Woodchurch High School in Wirral were forced to dine outside, with only a ’10 to 15 minute window to grab their lunch and use the restroom’ before being told to remain outside the building.

Angry parents claim they were just made aware of the policy last week, despite the fact that the school claims it was adopted as a Covid-19 precaution in September last year.

Latest Foreign Office advise for France, Poland, Spain, Dubai, and the United States from TUI, easyJet, Ryanair, Jet2 and BA.

According to Louise Easton of The Washington Newsday, the problem reached a head on Friday when her 11-year-old daughter was forced to walk outside despite the ‘cold and damp’ weather.

“I found out about this because my daughter, who is in year 7, told me this was going on,” Louise explained.

“It got especially terrible on Friday, I believe, when the weather was extremely cold and wet, and all the children were told to grab their lunch, go to the bathroom, and then go outdoors, and they wouldn’t be able to come back in – despite the fact that the weather was extreme.”

“My daughter had been moaning for a while, but the weather wasn’t that bad at the time, so I didn’t think much of it,” says the mother. “But on Friday, the weather was really disgusting, and they still had to dine outside.”

The 38-year-old said she was aware of the policy’s existence for ‘a time,’ but had no idea how ‘severe’ it was.

“The kids are refused admission even if they need the toilet – they’re just not allowed back in,” said Louise, who lives in the Woodchurch neighborhood.

“It must be a nightmare for the 1424 registered students who all eat at the same time.”

Louise said her daughter told her that during lunchtime, teachers ‘guard’ the doors and’refuse’ students admission, even if they need to use the restroom.

“It makes my blood boil thinking about all the kids standing outdoors in the cold,” she remarked. “Their human rights to use are being violated.” “The summary comes to an end.”