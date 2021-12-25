Mum is furious after taking her’screaming in pain’ daughter to a closed A&E.

After taking her “screaming in pain” daughter to a closed A&E, the mother is enraged.

A woman was compelled to drive more than an hour to two hospitals because she was concerned her daughter had appendicitis.

On December 23, Michelle Caspenenti drove her daughter to Ormskirk Children’s A&E from their home in Southport shortly after midnight, but it was closed when she arrived, much to her surprise.

That’s when she was forced to take her 14-year-old daughter, who was in agonizing pain, to Alder Hey.

The 43-year-old has now issued a warning to parents about the A&E’s hours of operation.

The opening hours have been reduced as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak and are only deemed “temporary.”

The Southport and Ormskirk Hospital Trust website reads, “These are limited, temporary operating hours because to the current Covid-19 pandemic.” Parents who require immediate medical assistance after midnight should phone NHS 111.

“In an emergency, dial 999 immediately.” Ambulance patients will be taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool. The hospital’s standard children’s A&E service is accessible at all other times.” “I kept telling her, ‘it’s okay, we’re nearly there,’ and then we got there, and I was like, ‘what?'” The Washington Newsday quoted Michelle as saying.

“It’s ridiculous that we have to drive all the way to Ormskirk when I live three roads away from Southport Hospital,” she complains. I think it’s absurd that they close at night and don’t offer 24-hour service.

The narrator states, “We then proceeded up to Alder Hey, where she was triaged.” For seven hours, I was compelled to sit. It was completely ridiculous. I was worried she had appendicitis, so when her discomfort subsided, I was relieved. She was shrieking at the top of her lungs.” Michelle voiced her concern for any parent who was traveling with a very ill child.

“Parents must understand that traveling to Ormskirk Hospital after midnight is a waste of time,” she said. It could be a turning point. Eliminating that period could mean the difference between life and death for some children.

“I had no clue it closed at 12 o’clock because I’d never seen it advertised.”

