Mum is furious after shelling out £242 on school uniform, with more to follow.

After spending £242 on school uniforms, a mother is shocked at the cost – and she still has more to pay.

Jennifer Gilmour, an author and blogger, is speaking up because she wants to see a reform in the system that will save parents from spending hundreds of pounds to return their children to school.

According to Hull Live, Jennifer has two children in elementary school and one starting secondary school.

“We recognize that bringing kids back to school comes at a cost, but it’s the sheer cost of it all,” she said. It appears to be a way for the schools to make more money.

“I believe the issue is particularly problematic in high schools. There are no low-cost alternatives to branded uniforms, therefore you won’t find them at supermarkets or elsewhere.

“I’ve already spent £242 and I’m not done shopping.” For three pairs of shoes, I paid £60. Our eldest is starting high school, and I spent £120 on him alone.

“Why can’t we wear our own blazers with the school insignia printed on top?” Because some schools have their own residences, you must wear an unique colored tie. It’s also the fact that this shopping occurs during the summer vacation.”

Jennifer’s daughter is required to wear a plain white loose fitting shirt, a black blazer with the school logo, a house tie with six visible stripes, either plain black full length tailored and waist high trousers or a plain black knee length flared, pleated, or A line skirt, as well as plain black leather or leather-look polished shoes, according to her school’s website.

If both the skirt and the pants are ordered, and only one pack of twin shirts is purchased, the total cost of her daily uniform would be £88.97.

She will also require a PE kit, which will cost more money.

Jennifer went on to say that she runs a parenting group in Cheshire, where parents complain that Hull costs are inexpensive compared to their £1,000 uniform budget.

The mother and campaigner recently expressed her dissatisfaction on social media, to which she received a positive response.