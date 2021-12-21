Mum is furious after receiving a ‘note from Santa’ from the nursery.

After reading a letter from Santa Claus that her child brought home from nursery, a mother was underwhelmed.

People have been divided by the letter’s sentiment since it was released online.

According to the Mirror, the letter notifies the youngster that they are on the ‘good list’ for this year, but it has made some people uneasy because of its message concerning the coronavirus pandemic.

The anonymous mom who shared the letter on Mumsnet said: ” “My [beloved children]brought this home from nursery. Is it unreasonable of me not to read it to them? Why is that?” She added another remark: “I agree that it was well-intentioned, and they are typically fantastic! But, in my opinion, this has completely missed the purpose and has left me feeling rather depressed.” According to the letter: “It’s been a hectic year here at the North Pole, and we’re still in the midst of the global epidemic in 2021.

“The elves have been cleaning their hands, putting on their masks, and working around the clock to ensure that the toys are ready to be delivered to all of the good boys and girls.

“Rudolph and his colleagues reindeer are undergoing regular Covid 19 testing and preparing for the long voyage ahead, while I’m composing this letter in front of the fireplace while eating a delicious mince pie.

“I’m writing to let you know that you’ve been excellent at washing your hands and keeping germs at bay this year, as well as being well behaved and making it onto my good child list.

“I’m extremely pleased of you, and because you’ve done so well, I’d want to bring you something extra special for Christmas this year.

"I'm extremely pleased of you, and because you've done so well, I'd want to bring you something extra special for Christmas this year.

"I'll be paying you a visit shortly; keep up the fine job. Santa Claus wishes you a very Merry Christmas." "That would be going straight in the recycling," one person wrote in response to the note. Another was added: "Yes, I agree. Please put it in the recycling bin right away. That's terrible. Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please" A third person stated: "Yes, it's a little depressing, but I believe it's well-intentioned. I'd just toss it in the trash and get on with the Christmas you had planned." "Aside," wrote another.