Mum is furious after paying £85 to have her house trashed.

A enraged mother claims she paid £85 for a “Grinch visit” for her son, only to have her house wrecked.

Laura Magill revealed how unhappy she was after paying for the holiday vacation, which allegedly resulted in her home being wrecked, in a Facebook post that has gone viral.

The Grinch should have had a pillow fight, wrapped toilet paper around the Christmas tree, and posed for photos with the youngsters at the end of the performance as part of his visit.

However, the Northern Irish mother claimed that her home had been destroyed.

According to Belfast Live, her message went on to state that Christmas decorations had been shattered, party food had been spoiled, and a mixture of washing-up liquid and juice had been splattered all over the flooring and her kid.

Following the post’s virality, one event company, LOC-Down Events Superheroes & Princess Hire, stated it had “got a few letters,” but that it had nothing to do with them.

They stressed that the message was not about their Grinch, who is a “movie quality Jim Carey style Grinch” designed for shows, plays, and games, not for wreaking havoc on the homes of bewildered parents.

“Please know there is a post doing the rounds on Facebook regarding a Grinch who was hired for a home visit and wrecked the clients property!!!” read the full text of the post.

This is NOT our company; all we do is provide a movie-quality Jim Carey-style Grinch that performs, plays games, and so on.

“Any movies you’ve seen of Loc-Down wrecking a tree are all staged,” says the narrator. At events or house visits, we never destroy anything!!” Please don’t mistake this for our Grinch or our business!! I’ve had a few emails, however this is unrelated to LOC-Down Events Superheroes & Princess Hire!!”