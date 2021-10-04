Mum is enraged when her 10-month-old daughter was given a non-alcoholic cocktail by her sister.

After learning that her sister had given her 10-month-old son a non-alcoholic cocktail, a mother was angry.

The mother went to Mumset to share her story and seek help from other parents.

The woman wrote on the site’s ‘Am I Being Unreasonable’ section that her sister’s actions had left her feeling “undermined.”

Mum receives backlash after ranting on Facebook about “needy” individuals “bragging.”

“I’m terribly upset because my sister (21) gave my 10-month-old DS [dear son]sips of her non-alcoholic mojito,” she wrote.

What irritates me the most is that she claims this isn’t the first time she’s done it! To give you an idea of how syrupy and sweet this is, she mixes it with syrup and a mojito can.

“Throughout the day, I just offer him water or breastmilk for fluids, as I’ve mentioned numerous times. I’ve never given him fruit juice, cordial/squash, or any other sweetened beverage. When I have to justify my decision not to serve particular meals or drinks, it bothers me and makes me feel like my parenting is being challenged.

“She told me a few weeks ago that I was going to cause him eating problems as he grew older because I didn’t want him to eat ice cream, especially right before supper. “I’m just a little troubled by this.”

More than a hundred messages followed, with other Mumsnet users expressing their thoughts on what had transpired – and many of them agreeing.

“The only way to address this is to stop her from being alone with him,” one individual said.

“She’s an idiot, and I wouldn’t be explaining my arguments to her,” another remarked emphatically. Do not leave your children with her alone.”

“Your sister needs to cease caring after him / being left alone for long enough so she can feed him unsupervised,” a third individual concurred.

“Of course you are not being unreasonable to be bothered,” another individual responded. If it were me, I wouldn’t leave her with the infant if I wasn’t going to be there.”

Others, on the other hand, spoke about their own personal experiences.

“My MIL [mother in law]grabbed my dd [dear.”Summary ends,” one person stated.