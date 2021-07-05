Mum is enraged at her son’s teacher, who has mispronounced his name for the past two years.

Despite educating her son for two years, his instructor consistently gets his name wrong, according to a mother.

The mother turned to the parenting forum Mumsnet to get feedback from other parents.

In a post titled Am I Being Unreasonable to Expect My Son’s Teacher to Get His Name Straight?, I asked if it was unreasonable to expect my son’s teacher to get his name right. She inquired as to whether he should send another email to his teacher.

“My son has had the same teacher for two years in a row – and she still spells his name incorrectly,” she commented. It’s not just misspelled; it’s a completely different name. He becomes enraged as a result of it. I’ve pointed out the error numerous times, but I recently received his school report, which was once again typed incorrectly.

“It’s also not a difficult name. Should I simply let it go or send her another email now that he only has a few weeks with her?”

She wasn’t being unreasonable, according to many parents, and she should surely contact her again about it.”

“Send it,” one mother wrote. “That’s terrible,” said one, adding, “Send it.” After two years, the teacher still doesn’t know his name.”

“I would definitely be bloody-minded enough to send back the report and say they sent you someone else’s report because it doesn’t have your son’s name on it,” a third parent said. But I can be an obstinate jerk!

Another parent, who also happens to be a teacher, described the mistake as “very horrible.”

“Surely the paper should have been proofread and that error pointed out…” she wrote.

That is very appalling! I would absolutely contact them to tell them again, and this is coming from a teacher who is really picky about names.”

“I have already spoken to her about it, and emailed her tagging in the headteacher as well,” the original poster later added. I always make sure to correct his name on his reading record and underline it in red so she can see it. It’s the fourth and fifth years of primary school.

“He had another teacher before this who always spelled it correctly.” It’s not a tough name to pronounce. It has been typed on. The summary comes to a close.