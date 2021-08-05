Mum is enraged after her brain-damaged kid was told she wasn’t welcome at Legoland.

When she and her family visited Legoland, a ‘angry and distraught’ mother claims her brain-damaged daughter felt “unwelcome.”

On June 13, Beth Procter, 26, and her partner Nicky, 32, were on a family day out at the Windsor tourist site when the incident occurred.

She had sent her older children on a ride while she went in search of a café to feed little Lela, who requires a nasogastric (NG) tube for food and medication on a regular basis.

She claims that after purchasing a slice of cake and a drink for herself, a member of the waiting staff approached her and told her, “You’re not permitted to do that here.”

“I was more angry than sad,” Beth, from Lancashire, said. I was in a bad mood. It was a strange situation. It seemed as though it had been a sly remark.

“I was feeding Lela through an NG tube because she had one. She was born prematurely and has cerebral palsy. She is a child with special needs.

“We’re not going back to Legoland. We’ve decided not to go again because of it.”

She claims that when she returned to her companion, he was angrier than she was, and that the encounter tainted their great day out.

Beth has now pledged to avoid the popular resort and is sharing her story to warn others after receiving no apology, according to Beth.

“We got there, and Lela was due a feed and her medication two hours in,” Beth explained.

“While the other two went on a ride, I went to the entry café. I didn’t want to just sit down, so I purchased a cake and a drink, and then I started feeding her.

“One of the waiters came over and said, ‘You can’t do that here.’

“I kept feeding her and didn’t question it. I couldn’t just quit because we were in the middle of a meal. I kept going.

"I didn't inquire as to why. I don't think it hit me what had happened until Nicky exited the ride and I remarked, "I've just been told I'm not permitted to."