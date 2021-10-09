Mum is concerned that a reduction in Universal Credit may leave her unable to pay for her children’s bus fares.

To make ends meet, a mother affected by the Universal Credit cut thinks she will have to stop paying her children’s bus fares.

Cayleigh Davies, a 29-year-old mother of two, told the Mirror that she was worried how she would make ends meet when the Conservatives cut welfare payments, leaving millions of people £80 a month worse off.

Cayleigh, who lives in Redditch, Worcestershire, said the extra £20 a week meant a lot to her and her two children, ages 11 and 10.

“Things are already tough and we barely scrape by,” she told the Mirror, “and the £20 more we got made such a difference.”

“I honestly don’t know what I’m going to cut down on, but it’ll probably be the kids’ bus expenses because they can walk to school.”

Cayleigh isn’t the only one facing tough choices as a result of the cut in Universal Credit.

After just moving out of his parents’ house, Tom Trigger, 29, said he was afraid of opening electricity bills.

“I’ve only been in my own house for three weeks, so I’m looking forward to getting my first gas and electricity bill because I’ve heard how much they’ve gone up,” he added.

“Fortunately, I work as a welder, but my partner is a teacher who receives Universal Credit, which has now been cut by £20 per week.

“But I’m not concerned about rising bills just yet because I don’t have any experience with them.

“Ask me again in a month, and I might tell you something else.”

A 55-year-old mother of four who did not want to be identified claimed she was taking anti-depressants to cope with the stress brought on by increased living costs.

She admitted, “I live like a poor.”

“After all of my bills are paid, I only have £15-£20 a week to spend on food.

“I only turn on the heat when it’s really cold outside; otherwise, I simply wear a sweater; I’ve gone through all of my bills and cancelled anything I don’t need, and I’m a really frugal person.

“I became so worried about money, Universal Credit being lowered, and all my costs increasing that my doctor prescribed antidepressants.”