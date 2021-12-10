Mum is accused of ‘lying’ about her pregnancy due to her modest baby bump.

Pregnancy can be difficult due to weight increase, hormone changes, dietary aversions, and a long list of other unpleasant symptoms.

However, one expectant mother has had to deal with even more after being ridiculed for her “small” baby belly and even accused of “lying” about her pregnancy.

Mum-to-be Brooke Barclay expressed her delight after learning she and her partner Liam, 22, were expecting their second child, following the birth of Leighton, three, in 2018.

However, as the 21-year-old from Edinburgh progressed in her pregnancy, she noticed that her belly wasn’t growing particularly large, and her tummy was still entirely flat at her 16-week gender scan.

Brooke’s stomach is nowhere near as big as it should be at 32 weeks of pregnancy, with her baby boy due in February 2022.

“We were incredibly delighted learning out we were pregnant again,” Brooke, who worked as a Covid-19 testing operative before her maternity leave, said. We had only been planning and attempting for a few months.

“We can’t wait to welcome our new boy, even though the nerves about having two children have kicked in.”

“So far, the pregnancy has been healthy but challenging, with consistent morning sickness the entire time, as well as a lot of back pain and heartburn.

“I started noticing that my bulge wasn’t appearing as rapidly as it should have been when no one at work thought I was pregnant.”

“I was still entirely flat stomached by the time my gender scan came around at 16 weeks.” I wasn’t concerned because I was little with my first pregnancy as well, and he weighed more than 8 pounds.

“I understand that because I’m tall, I have a longer torso, which means there’s more room for the baby.”

Brooke revealed that her tilted uterus is the reason for her smaller baby bump than other pregnant ladies.

The womb of a pregnant woman with a tilted uterus tips backward at the cervix instead of forward, causing the baby to sit in the rear rather than the front.

“I discovered this during my last pregnancy, and it has no effect on the baby,” she explained.

“This is a typical and natural occurrence, and some women are unaware that they are pregnant.””

The summary comes to a conclusion.”