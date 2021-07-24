Mum is accused of abandoning her toddler in an Asda parking lot.

When police called on her door, asking if she had left her child unattended in a car while shopping in Asda, the mother was astonished.

The woman, from Liverpool, parked her car at Asda on Grange Road in Birkenhead at 3.45pm on Monday, July 19, after picking up her mother from work.

She got into her car as usual and was about to exit the car park when she noticed “loads” of police and people sprinting through the parking lot.

“Me mum saw a lot of police and people rushing in the Asda parking park,” she added. ‘Ohhhh something’s going on here,’ I said.

“Anyway, I arrive home and the cops come up to my door because someone reported me for leaving my son alone in the car.

“He was with his grandmother, so we picked her up and drove to Asda.”

The mother claimed she tinted the windows black, but the individuals who reported her would have seen her little kid sat in the car with his nan if they had simply done a quick check.

“Thank you for your care for my son, whoever reported me to the police,” she stated. I understand why people are concerned, so I’m not unhappy, but a quick check and a glance through my car window next time would have revealed them both.

“It was a waste of police time, but I understand your concern,” says the officer.

“If I had witnessed that, I would have tried to unlock the car door or perhaps broken in if I believed there was a child in danger, or I would have waited for police by the car.”

Merseyside Police verified the incident, saying: “We were contacted about 3.45pm yesterday (Monday, July 19) to claims of a concern for the safety of two youngsters in the Asda car park in Birkenhead.

“Patrols arrived and verified that the youngsters were safe and sound.”