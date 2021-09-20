Mum informed her son that his aching neck was caused by blood cancer.

Parents should “trust their gut instinct,” according to a mother who was told her son’s aching neck was actually a sort of blood cancer.

Louise Chessell of Chester said she saw her son Jensen wasn’t himself, but doctors suspected an infection and prescribed medicines.

The three-year-symptoms, old’s however, proceeded to worsen as he began limping and falling over.

Jensen was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL), a type of blood cancer, after a blood test, according to Cheshire Live.

Louise believes that if she hadn’t pushed for answers, her kid may have gone longer without a diagnosis.

Jensen has begun his chemotherapy maintenance phase, which will last until 2023.

“If they sense something isn’t quite right, simply go with their gut instinct and demand additional answers and tests,” she advised. If I hadn’t pushed for answers and tests, he could have gone misdiagnosed for a longer period of time.

“Obviously, it’s not going to be cancer nine times out of ten, but if your child isn’t feeling well, call 911.”

Jensen’s condition first manifested itself in December 2019, when he “wasn’t himself.”

“He started suffering recurrent ear infections, tonsillitis, he started limping, and he was turning pale,” Louise explained. He just didn’t seem like himself.

“He was prone to bruises. He was collapsing. We went to the doctor, and they said it was a virus or chest illness, ear infection, tonsillitis, or something similar.

“He was on daily antibiotics, and one Thursday night, he awoke at three a.m. with his neck in excruciating pain and weeping. In April 2020, he was two years old.

“I felt all over his neck, and there were lumps following lumps. On Friday, I called my doctors and told them what I’d seen; they thought it was the worst-case scenario, but I requested a blood test.

“On Monday, we went for a blood test, and Alder Hey called me and said things within a handful of hours of his having his blood test and going home.

