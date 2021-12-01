Mum inadvertently advertises her kid for sale on Facebook, stating that she wants it “gone today.”

When a 20-year-old mother unintentionally placed her son for sale, she made people’s day.

Lucy Battle, of Burley, was attempting to sell a sofa on Facebook Marketplace when she submitted an image of her seven-month-old son Oscar by accident.

According to The Mirror, she was ashamed that she had posted the photo with the message “Need gone today.”

People in the local Leeds Facebook group soon responded on her post, claiming that her error had’made their day.’

Lucy recently purchased a new sofa and decided to give her old one away by posting a photo of it on Facebook.

She made a photo of her seven-month-old baby Oscar the headline image entirely by accident, giving the impression that she was giving him away instead of the sofa.

“I just managed to upload the wrong photo while I was choosing them from my camera roll, and unfortunately it was of Oscar!” she told LeedsLive.

I realized it when others began to comment and message me, and I couldn’t erase it.

“But it worked out since one of the replies was from someone who was truly interested in the sofa! However, the most of these were people making jokes about me giving my son away.

“I didn’t think it would go that far!”

Hundreds of people soon flocked to her post to make jokes about her gaffe.

“Can I switch for a teenager?” Mandy Lyles asked.

“How’s he with the dishes?” Sarah Wilkinson inquired.

“What’s he like with other babies?” Tom Howell wondered.

Lucy stressed that she meant the sofa, not Oscar, after realizing her error.

She stated, ” “However, I appreciate everyone’s kindness and recognizing that this was a real blunder.

“I’m not willing to part with my child.”