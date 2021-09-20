Mum in tears after her daughter’s “sick” prognosis “ripped” the family apart.

In a teary phone call with his wife, a father detailed the moment he learned of his daughter’s “sickening” diagnosis.

Neil and Gayle Fowler had waited almost two years for an official diagnosis for their daughter Ciara, only to learn the day before she turned two that she has a potentially incurable disease.

Ciara Fowler, Neil Fowler’s daughter, was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome the day before her second birthday in September 2011.

According to the NHS, a mutation in the MECP2 gene causes the rare genetic condition, which affects brain development and results in severe mental and physical disabilities.

“We first heard the term Rett Syndrome after a referral to a Consultant Geneticist at the Countess of Chester Hospital,” Neil told Cheshire Live.

“At this point, we just assumed it was another disease that, like so many others, could be checked out with a blood test. What a mistake we made.

“While she was at work, Gayle was the one who took the phone call from the hospital. Gayle then called me at work, crying.

“We hadn’t dared to search up Rett Syndrome on the internet before hearing the news. That’s exactly what I did on a computer in a little office at work as soon as I got the phone call. To say the least, what I read was revolting.

“It felt like our life had been ripped apart at that exact instant, and that all of our aspirations and plans for Ciara and our family had been shattered.

“Shortly after that, we met with the Geneticist face to face. He told us categorically that Ciara would never be able to live independently, that she would be wheelchair-bound for the rest of her life, that she would require regular 24-hour care, and that her life expectancy would be substantially reduced.”

When Ciara didn’t crawl, interact with toys, or show any signs of developing speech, Neil and Gayle realized something was wrong.

Ciara would also become agitated and upset for no apparent reason, which would grind her down.