Mum heard a “pop” when her boyfriend broke her eye socket.

A disgruntled boyfriend used his phone to smack a young mother in the eye, leaving her deformed and with double vision.

“Why are you forcing me to do this?” Daniel Palmer asked his victim. when he snatched her hair and dragged her head first into a radiator and a wall

When she felt “like something had snapped,” the 21-year-old whacked her with the phone, breaking her left eye socket and cheekbone.

The woman, who The Washington Newsday has chosen not to name, may never fully recover, according to Liverpool Crown Court today.

The pair had been in a “on and off relationship” for around four years, according to prosecutor Nardeen Nemat, and have a one-year-old kid.

On June 27, the woman went out for drinks with pals in Liverpool, where she was later joined by Palmer, of Widnes’ Alder Avenue.

Palmer accused Ms Nemat of flirting with another guy that evening at a property on Queens Drive in Walton, according to Ms Nemat.

She denied it and asked if she might leave, but he blocked her way, grabbed her by the hair, and broke her phone.

According to Ms Nemat, the victim retreated to a bedroom to sleep, but Palmer sat next to her, called her a “liar,” and wouldn’t let her leave.

He grabbed her hair and yanked her down, forcing her to bang her head on a radiator, then repeating the same in a living room, leading her to hit her head on a wall.

Palmer, according to Ms Nemat, kept saying, “Why are you forcing me to do this?”

The woman felt sick and went into a bathroom, then tried to flee, but Palmer stopped her and “struck her in the eye with his phone” when she tried to flee again.

“It felt like something had popped,” Ms Nemat claimed, and when she got up, Palmer shouted, “Oh my God, oh my God.”

He refused to let her leave until she was “cleaned up,” but she escaped and was discovered by her mother, who was driving around seeking for her.

She had been. “The summary has come to an end.”