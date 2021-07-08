Mum has the biggest baby the midwives had ever seen.

After a 16-hour labor, a mother gave birth to the largest baby her midwives had ever seen.

During her pregnancy, Jade Bayer’s bulge was so large that some assumed she was expecting twins for the second time.

But she was actually expecting one of Britain’s largest newborns, Ronny-Jay Fewtrell, who weighed an astonishing 11lbs 5.5oz at birth.

When midwives weighed him after he was born, they were startled to discover that he weighed the same as a four-month-old baby, according to the Mirror Online.

Jade, 33, said she was in excruciating pain during the whole 16-hour labor before giving birth to her fourth kid.

Despite almost choosing for a C-section, the mother-of-four gave birth to Ronny-Jay at 5.49 a.m. on April 5.

And she’s already had to stop breastfeeding because she couldn’t keep up with her thirsty jumbo tot, who is now 12 weeks old.

“We had an inclination from the beginning that Ronny was going to be big,” Jade, of Worcester, said.

“I was huge right immediately; I couldn’t hide my pregnancy from the start.”

“A lot of people joked that I was carrying twins again because Ronny was bigger than the twins.”

“We had to double-check the weight when he was born since it was 5,000 grams and we didn’t know how much that was.”

“By the time they’d converted it, even the midwives were astonished, and they double-checked it on their chart.”

“One of them claimed he was the heaviest infant ever weighed. His umbilical cord was like a tow rope, according to the midwives.”

“He completely deviated from the growth charts where they wrote the predicted weight,” she explained.

I believe he was roughly the size of a four-month-old infant in terms of both height and length.

“He didn’t fit into any of the newborn or 0-3 month baby outfits, so he was put into three to six months.”

Ronny-Jay was supposed to be born on April 9, however due to his size, Jade was scheduled to be induced on April 1.

“The hospital was too packed and they couldn’t induce me on that day, so they told me,” she continued. The summary comes to a close.