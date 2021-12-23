Mum has spent £4,000 to transform her house into a pink Winter Wonderland.

Gemma Markland, 31, spent a week in Wigan, England, decking out her four-bedroom detached home with rose-gold ornaments, five Christmas trees, and life-size pink Nutcrackers.

Gemma and her partner, Kyle, a 29-year-old sales manager, bought the house in September 2019 and spent over £50,000 transforming it into a ‘pink paradise,’ with rose-gold accents in every room.

She spent £1,000 on a gorgeous bauble arch built by local florist Kelly Louise Floral Artistry and a rose-gold themed Christmas tree for each room in the house to celebrate Christmas.

The pair, who live at home with Gemma’s 12-year-old daughter Grace from a previous relationship, started an Instagram account to track her progress, which now has over 350k followers.

“I adore the way it’s all worked out,” Gemma, a Wigan business owner, said.

“Last year, we did a little decorating, but nothing on this scale.”

“It cost roughly £1,000 to make the beautiful flowery arch outside the house, but it was well worth it.”

“People frequently stop to take pictures in front of it – it’s very eye-catching.”

“I adore this time of year, and I wanted to go all out this year because we weren’t able to enjoy properly the year before.”

The property was purchased by Gemma and her boyfriend, Kyle, in September of this year.

It’s her first home, and she started collecting rose-gold objects even before she moved in.

The proprietor of the business has spent years meticulously designing each area to fit a blush pink motif.

Gemma has already spent £50,000 on pink goods such as rugs, curtains, tables, sofas, chairs, lamps, and photo frames.

“Kyle wasn’t keen at first, but he’s used to all the pink now,” she explained.

“To save money, I do a lot of decorating and DIY on my own.

“It’s a lot of money, but it’s been well worth it in terms of the house’s overall appearance.”

Gemma was adamant about keeping the pink theme going for her Christmas decorations.

She collected goods all year and began decorating the house in November.

She has five Christmas trees throughout the house.