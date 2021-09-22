Mum has been imprisoned by her ex-husband, the nurse has been suspended, and McDonald’s is investigating a worker.

An ex-boyfriend imprisoned a mother in his house before committing “severe violence” on her.

Over the course of “several hours,” Kevin Currie assaulted his former girlfriend with a knife, wooden bat, and metal saucepan.

“Drowning, suffocation, and strangulation” were part of the woman’s nighttime horror at his home in Lunt Road, Bootle.

After a battle with drugs and alcohol, a father who “lit up the room” died.

Currie was charged with causing serious bodily harm with the intent to murder, false imprisonment, and criminal damage.

Currie was sentenced to three years and four months in prison, followed by an indefinite restraining order.

Despite being told that it made her uncomfortable, a mental health nurse made a colleague’s “skin crawl” with a series of explicit and racist sexual jokes while they were at work.

Michael Turner, who worked at Clock View Hospital in Walton for Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust, made derogatory statements about doing sex acts on a female colleague who was in a lower position than him.

The NMC filed a number of charges against Turner following an inquiry, which were subsequently reviewed by an independent disciplinary tribunal.

When a McDonald’s employee allegedly threw Coca Cola on a homeless man outside a McDonald’s location, he allegedly left him in tears.

On the morning of Tuesday, September 21, the claimed event occurred near the McDonald’s drive-through at The Rock Retail Park beside Green Lane in Birkenhead.

Tracy Martindale, 53, arrived about 11 a.m. to find a homeless man ‘in tears’ talking to the duty manager of a fast food restaurant (not the accused employee).

“We are aware of this complaint and are examining it as a matter of urgency,” a McDonald’s spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday.

