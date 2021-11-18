Mum had ‘ten fits’ on a night out after allegedly spiking with an EpiPen-style device.

After an alleged spiking event, a Hull mum who had been looking forward to a night out with friends awoke naked, difficult to move, and with no memory of what had happened.

Lauren, a city social worker, had a fantastic night out with her coworkers on Saturday, November 13th in Old Town and the city center.

After fearing she had been spiked with an EpiPen-style injection, the 27-year-old single mother says she will “never go on a night out again.” Someone was “either trying to rape or kill” her, she now believes.

Lauren stated she spent the rest of the night “unable to feel her legs” before “having ten episodes” and being brought to Hull Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

Police in Humberside are currently looking into the matter.

Mum-of-one Lauren stated she met some of her work friends around 3 p.m. before her closest friend, aunty, cousin, and another friend came at 4.30 p.m., at which point she took the intentional decision to pace herself.

Lauren was out on a work night out between Old Town and Lowgate when she was stabbed and transported to Hull Royal Infirmary.

She stated she took a break from drinking for about an hour and then resumed around 6 p.m. The group then went to the next pub from 9.30 p.m. to 10.30 p.m., before leaving to drive one of their pals home and stopping at the store for munchies.

Lauren stated that she began to feel uncomfortable after about five minutes. “We were walking down the city center to accompany one of our friends home because her young girl was supposedly sobbing,” she explained.

“Then I told my companions that my legs felt strange and that I was cold.” I just kept telling them how cold I was.

“They said I then knelt at the street’s corner and sat down.” My companion reported my eyes started to close as I clutched myself.” Before things “took a turn for the worst, really rapidly,” Lauren’s pals phoned for a taxi home.

“Everything happened extremely fast,” Lauren continued, “it happened in 29 minutes from being really chilly to my friends claiming I simply wouldn’t come around – I think at.”

“The summary comes to an end.”