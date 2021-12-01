Mum had a ‘new lease on life’ when she took an action that changed her future work prospects.

Jessica Williams, a new mother, refused to give up on her dream of attending university despite not achieving the required A Levels the first time around.

Surprisingly, barely three months after giving birth, the motivated mother resumed her pursuit of a degree, this time via a different path.

A Levels aren’t the only route to university, and the then-22-year-old found her perfect stepping stone at Wirral Met College’s Access to Higher Education (HE) degree.

She stated, ” “In June 2020, I gave birth to my child, and in September 2020, I began my Access to HE Psychology and Mental Health programme.

“This is without a doubt the best decision I’ve ever made.”

“It gave me a new lease on life and a purpose,” she continued. “I realized I had to do well for my child and partner for our future.”

Wirral Met College’s Access to HE courses are aimed to provide people with a level 3 certification and help them re-enter education by providing them with the skills they need to advance to degree-level studies.

Courses are tailored to people who have been out of school for a long time, as well as those who graduated from high school without the requisite qualifications to attend university.

Wirral Met College has developed its Access to HE programmes to run over two or three days a week, allowing people looking for a change of direction to mix their studies with other responsibilities.

Jessica chose an access to psychology and mental health course and graduated in June 2021 with her diploma. Since then, she’s been able to move to a degree program that includes two years at the college and two years at the University of Liverpool.

“This course allowed me to get the equivalent of three A Levels, and I am currently pursuing a BSc (Hons) psychology degree at Wirral Met,” Jessica added.

“I really want to put it out there to mature students – especially all the mums – that your life does not have to freeze when you have a,” she said, referring to the barriers that parents can experience when pursuing new tasks.

