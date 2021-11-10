Mum had a ‘gut feeling’ that something was amiss with the baby.

A mother said she had a “gut feeling” something was wrong with her son that wasn’t just the viral virus physicians assumed he had.

After infant Max began to vomit and his eyes began rolling towards the back of his head, Lydiate residents Keira and Tony Johnson drove him to Ormskirk Hospital.

However, doctors told Max’s parents at the time that he had a viral infection that would clear up on its own in 10 days.

Mum Keira, on the other hand, returned to the hospital two days later because she suspected something else was wrong.

Doctors believe that her decision to return her baby on October 3, 2017, saved his life.

“We were in the hospital for hours and one of the physicians stated he didn’t want us to go until he saw the odd thing that was occurring with his eyes,” the 38-year-old told The Washington Newsday in August.

“They believed it was a water infection at first, but once I showed them a video of what his eyes were doing, they scheduled a CT scan for him.”

“When they returned, they informed us that a 6cm lump had been discovered on his brainstem, and we were taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.”

“Everything fell apart in our life.”

Max was diagnosed with an ependymoma, a rare brain tumor that is mainly found in children, after being transferred to Alder Hey.

Max deteriorated quickly after being identified due to an enormous build-up of brain fluid.

Max had life-saving brain surgery to remove the tumor on October 6, 2017, and was allowed to go home for one day four weeks later.

Max has undergone multiple cycles of chemotherapy since then, and the tumor has been removed four times since his diagnosis.

The Washington Newsday spoke with Max’s mother, Keira, to find out how he and his family were doing.

The 38-year-old explained that a shunt had to be implanted in Max's brain due to excess fluid buildup.