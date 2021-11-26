Mum had a chance to save the slain infant from the ‘demon’ father.

A mother may have protected her dead child from a “devil” father if she hadn’t hidden his abuse.

When Mihai-Catalin Gulie’s wife Gabriela Ion went out to the store, he forcefully shook six-month-old Robert Ion.

Robert, who has Down’s Syndrome, suffered a cracked skull and an irreversible brain injury as a result of the 28-year-actions. old’s

His vulnerable son had earlier suffered another brain lesion and two broken ribs from the lady abuser.

Ion, 35, was present throughout the assault, but prison phone calls and Google searches indicated she used toothpaste and an onion to conceal Robert’s marks.

After a 14-day trial, Gulie was found guilty of murder and Ion was found guilty of enabling the child’s death.

The father was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 20 years, while his wife was sentenced to three years in prison.

Mrs Justice Yip of the High Court informed Ion that she could have spared her child, but that “it is something you must deal with for the rest of your life.”

At Liverpool Crown Court, jurors returned unanimous guilty verdicts against the couple, of Mersey Road, Widnes.

Gulie and Ion moved to Widnes from Romania in 2019, when a neighbor overheard them arguing all the time.

Robert spent the majority of his life in hospitals and only recently moved in with his parents and two-year-old sister.

On February 18, Gulie assaulted him after his wife went to the store with her daughter to buy candy.

He was emailing the Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) that morning about being compensated for £4,000 in daily taxi journeys to visit Robert in hospital.

“The boy is in hospital again, he grew breathless, was near to die,” Gulie told CAB after Robert was transported to the hospital.

Robert died three days later, on February 7, when physicians discovered traces of a previous attack.

Prosecutor Charlotte Atherton presented heartbreaking testimonies today about the larger family’s anguish over the loss of the “beautiful” little child.

Mrs Justice Yip expressed her thoughts as follows: “Robert is described as a happy and well-behaved child. He still has the rest of his life ahead of him, and he would have no doubt continued to provide joy to people around him.” Gulie testified that he did not injure his child and that he saw Robert’s skin had gone yellow. “The summary has come to an end.”