Mum gives birth to a set of triplets that are one in every 200 million.

Gina Dewdney and her husband Craig were pregnant last year and were shocked to learn they were expecting triplets at their 13-week ultrasound.

However, doctors were taken aback when they discovered that the babies were sharing a single placenta, which is so uncommon that it only happens once in every 200 million births.

On April 26, Jimmy, Jensen, and Jaxson were all born prematurely at the same time.

“I had it in my head that it would take me a long time to get pregnant because it generally takes people a couple of years trying,” the 34-year-old from Frodsham told The Washington Newsday.

“We decided to wait and see what would happen, and I became pregnant within a month.

“I discovered out I was pregnant really early, within a few weeks, and I started experiencing really bad headaches, which I don’t normally experience.

“However, I was suffering from visual migraines, severe headaches, and insomnia – I couldn’t sleep and was waking up in the middle of the night wide awake.

“I had the impression there was more than one baby and that we were expecting twins.

“I told my husband, but I didn’t tell anyone else, and I didn’t really tell anyone I was pregnant since we weren’t seeing people in lockdown, and I figured I’d wait until the first scan to be traditional.”

“Our first scan wasn’t until we were 13 weeks pregnant, and we went to Liverpool Women’s, where the woman who put the ultrasound on stated it was twins right away.

“And while I had previously informed Craig and had it in my brain, it came as a bit of a shock because it’s one thing to have a gut sense about something and then to be told it’s true.

“However, 15 to 20 minutes into the scan, she began scanning around my stomach, and the room fell silent, and all you could see was on.”

