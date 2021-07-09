Mum fraudulently refunded more than £30,000 from Clarks shoe store tills.

This week, a mother was sentenced to prison for stealing more than £30,000 from her workplace.

Lesa Carter, 48, was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Wednesday, July 7th, at Chester Crown Court.

Carter, of Warrington’s Handley Drive, has admitted to two counts of theft and one act of fraud.

The charges stemmed from Carter’s tenure at a Clarks shoe store in Stockton Heath and a branch in Warrington’s Golden Square.

The Warrington mother allegedly took £17,843.50 from tills and then another £12,378 through false reimbursements over the course of four years, according to the court.

Carter had been creating refunds where no shoes had been purchased, according to an audit. After that, the entire amount of Carter’s wrongdoing was disclosed.

The offenses occurred between October 2015 and late 2019.

Clark franchisees in Stockton Heath and Warrington town centre are run by a local businessman.

“Cater voluntarily attended interrogation and was summoned to appear at Warrington Magistrates’ on 4 May where she was formally charged with fraud by false representation and two counts of thefts,” a police spokesman told the ECHO. The whole cost came to £30,221.50.”

Carter will appear in Chester Crown Court in September for a profits of crime hearing.