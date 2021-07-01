Mum forewarned her that she might never leave the Wirral.

After a day at the beach, a mother was warned that she might wind up collecting her belongings and moving to Wirral.

Jessica Peltier said she and her buddy Richard Elder had a great time in New Brighton last weekend.

Jessica, 35, said she could easily envision herself living in the town because of the nice people and street art, as well as the great breakfasts and tranquil beach walks.

“I really wanted to go to the beach because we haven’t been able to travel,” she explained. “My friend Richard offered Blackpool, which is fantastic, but I wanted to try something new.”

So Jessica, from Burton on Trent, and a friend went to New Brighton last weekend and enjoyed a day of classic beach fun.

“It was a lot of fun,” she remarked. We began with a stroll along the beach, followed by a lovely brunch at the Seaside Cafe.

“We went to the arcades and blew a heap of 2ps on the machines, then went on the carnival rides – we were some of the only adults there alone, but I really love the dodgems.”

“Then we went down Victoria Road, and Richard, who is a talented photographer, had a blast photographing all of the street art.”

“And the people were all extremely nice and courteous; I asked for directions a few of times and everyone was really accommodating.”

“Of course, we went to the Boris pub [The James Atherton has been rebranded ‘The Two Helmets,’ with a picture of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and now-former Health Secretary Matt Hancock].”

“It was so nice and calm, I simply adore being by the sea,” Jessica said as they completed their day on the beach.

Many people commented on her Facebook post about how they had been to New Brighton for a day trip and fallen in love with the region so much that they moved here.

“I came to the Wirral bonfire night from Nottinghamshire,” one remarked. On December 28th, we relocated. It was five years ago. Wonderful folks and a wonderful place.”

