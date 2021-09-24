Mum fixes a drab kitchen with B&M, Ikea, and Asda discounts.

Using discounts from B&M, Ikea, and Asda, a mother remodeled her complete kitchen for £57.

We all know how easy it is to let a kitchen grow outdated or worn over time, especially when professional upgrades can be costly.

Mum-of-two Julie Pentelow, 32, was inspired by DIYers on Facebook to give her room a makeover on the cheap.

In Sefton Park, a young baker’s cupcake trailer sells out every week.

She informed the society of people who save money. LatestDeals.co.uk: “I noticed individuals save money by painting their kitchen cabinets to give them a new look on Facebook groups, notably the DIY on a Budget page, so I decided to give it a try myself.

“I was looking for inspiration on the internet and fell in love with monochrome and minimalist designs.”

Julie was able to pick up various items on a budget when shopping for supplies at Asda, B&M, and Ikea.

“I used B&Q Loft Grey Satin V33 Cupboard and Cabinet paint, a 2L tub cost £38 and completed all of my kitchen cupboards with some left over – I also managed to paint my bannister and kitchen table with the same tub,” she continued.

“For the walls, I used Dulux Rock Salt. I also used a £3.99 Dark Grey Grout Pen from Amazon to put around my old kitchen tiles, making them look brand new.

“I also created some art prints for the walls. I enjoy designing simple prints to add to the Scandinavian picture wall because I do some graphic design in my spare time and have an Etsy shop selling art prints and wedding stationery.

“I also bought an artificial hanging plant for £6 from IKEA and a hanging plant in a glass jar from B&M for £4 to give the room a natural look and some color.

“Before I started, I picked up a few additional tiny items, like £2 sugar soap from B&M and £3 mini foam rollers from B&M. Because I already had the handle component, I was able to save a little money.”

The first step was to use the sugar soap to clean the kitchen cabinets. “The summary has come to an end.”