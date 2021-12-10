Mum extols the’magical’ weekend she had at Southport Pontins.

A mother said her children “didn’t want to come home” after a “wonderful” trip at Southport Pontins.

The mom went to the holiday park with her three sons, a friend, and her friend’s children earlier this month.

Southport Pontins has developed a terrible reputation over the years, with a run of negative reviews resulting in a Tripadvisor rating of only two out of five stars.

Adele W, a Tripadvisor reviewer, was, on the other hand, blown away. “We came with my boys, my friend, and her three children over the weekend, and what an absolutely amazing time we had,” she added. Pontins is now offering a “Dreamland” Christmas experience, which includes “festive activities and entertainment,” such as a petting farm and a grotto.

Her sons “liked it,” according to the mother.

Her assessment went on to say: “Dreamland was fantastic from beginning to end, extremely well-organized, and my boys thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

“The grotto was very heartwarming and beautifully done up, the entertainment was invaluable, and we had the finest breakfast party I’d ever attended.

“My children did not want to return home and have already asked if we can return.

“Pontins, you guys smashed it; thank you for kicking off Christmas in our family for us….magical.”

A user named Deborah awarded the park a four-star rating and described it as a “wonderful Christmas experience” in another recent review.

However, not all recent visitors have been as enthralled.

The rooms are “filthy,” according to one reviewer, Steve H from Blackpool.

According to a portion of his Tripadvisor review: “Rooms are dirty, and I’m afraid of what a blue light might reveal.

“The beer is tasteless and pricey, and it’s disgusting. I’d give it a negative number if I could.” The park “looked dilapidated,” according to another reviewer, and their cabin “hadn’t been cleaned in months.”

Britannia, the proprietors of Pontins, were contacted for comment but had not answered by the time this article was published.