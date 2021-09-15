Mum divides views by referring to individuals as “miserable sods” in reference to the mural.

With her comments about a ‘contentious’ artwork that surfaced on a disused building in Ainsdale, a Southport mother has divided opinion.

A £10,000 mural was painted on Toad Hall on the Ainsdale seafront to give the area a new lease on life.

Sefton Council commissioned the mural, and artist Paul Curtis worked on it for weeks.

Since its debut, the mural has sparked debate in the neighborhood, but one mother took to Facebook to highlight the benefits of the new lizard-inspired artwork.

“I’m sick of the negativity!” she exclaimed. How can anyone argue that the boarded-up and decaying Toad Hall looked prettier before?

“Now it’s covered in a lovely bright painting, and all the miserable sods are emerging from the shadows. Let’s try if we can find something positive to say about this piece of art – if you want to complain, go to one of the other threads.

“This one is for folks who are joyful. Paul Curtis Artwork, thank you.”

Many people took the time to leave feedback, and not everyone was pleased with the new function.

“I’m not miserable,” one man wrote. It’s an issue of personal preference, public funds, and accountability.

“I would prefer a fully used and maintained building. Murals of any type are contentious. And any public artwork proposal should surely be aired fully before beginning.

“The idea that if I disagree with a project I get labelled ‘miserable’ is unfair. I’ve got a degree and MA in fine art. As a result, I honestly believe I could perform better.”

Others took to the post agreeing with the positive views of the work.

One woman commented: “Bright, bold and beautiful.

“A majestic piece of artwork in a time when the world needs more positivity and it compliments its surroundings. Loving this post”

Sefton Council is currently holding a public consultation on the future of the area.

All residents are urged to send in their opinions and ideas to help shape the future of the seaside.

Cllr Ian Moncur, Sefton Council’s Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing, said: “We recognise the need to create high quality visitor infrastructure at a number of.”

