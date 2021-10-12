Mum disregarded warnings about men who had raped her son.

If his mother had heeded repeated police and social service warnings, a little boy could have been spared from rape.

As William Gamble, 65, committed horrendous sexual abuse against the youngster, David Bradbury filmed and encouraged him.

Later, Bradbury, 55, offered to give the boy’s mother £30 in exchange for additional access to the victim.

In March, the “dangerous” rapists, who “acted as a team,” were both sentenced to 16 years in prison, with an additional year on probation.

However, the boy’s mother, who cannot be identified because it would reveal her son’s identity, appeared in court for sentencing after admitting child negligence and admitting that she had purposefully and repeatedly exposed her kid to the risk of sexual abuse.

Last year, authorities visited the mother’s house and discovered her son was sleeping in the same bed as Gamble on a regular basis, according to the court.

The prosecutor, Sarah Holt, said the mother corroborated this, but added, “They’re fully clothed, you know, nothing like that.”

An officer informed her that he had “serious concerns,” that the contact should end, and that Gamble should never be left alone with the youngster.

The mother stated she didn’t want anything to do with Gamble, according to Ms Holt, and the officer spoke with the son, who indicated he was friends with Gamble but didn’t mention any abuse.

Following the officer’s suspicions, the family was assigned a social worker, who later learned the youngster was at Gamble and Bradbury’s home in St Helens.

The youngster was seen with his head in his hands, shaking, and repeating, “I hate my life,” according to the court. The mother stated she “couldn’t say no” to the couple, and the boy was observed with his head in his hands, shaking, and repeating, “I hate my life.”

The mother stated that she would not allow her son to visit them and that he should not speak to them unaccompanied.

Bradbury had talked to the youngster unsupervised, and the boy had asked his mother if he could see them because he missed them, according to social services.

The mother texted Bradbury later that day, requesting, “Send him home at 7 please.”

Bradbury asked the mother if he could sleep in bed with her son on in a text message sent from his phone.