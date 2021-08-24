Mum discovered a man who was ‘looking forward to the future’ dead in his bed.

His mother discovered a man in bed who had a history of substance addiction and depression.

Sean Leigh Ryan was discovered dead by his mother on April 7th, when she returned home from shopping.

Following the end of his long-term engagement with his long-term partner in 2019, the 47-year-old moved in with his mother in Inglewhite, Skelmersdale, according to Lancs Live.

A courier for a Kirkby gangster was discovered hiding a criminal haul in the woods.

Mr Ryan had “potentially deadly doses” of painkillers in his system at the time of his death, according to Preston Coroners Court yesterday (Monday), though Area Coroner Richard Taylor did not believe he planned to kill himself.

The inquest heard that her son, who was originally from Liverpool, had attempted suicide in 2019.

“He suffered from chronic back pain and he took [painkillers]long-term to address that,” Mr Taylor said, citing a statement from Mr Ryan’s mother Susan.

“She claims the tramadol made the agony go away. Sean has suddenly appeared more calm and outgoing, she observed.

“He spent virtually the entire day with her the day before he died, and he was looking forward to the future.

“He had taken an intentional overdose in 2019 after a breakup with his long-term partner, but he was in excellent spirits on April 6.”

Mr Ryan’s mother discovered him dead in his bedroom at 6 p.m. on April 7 after returning home from shopping, according to the inquest. An empty painkiller packet was discovered in a suitcase by his bedside.

There was no proof of third-party involvement or suspicious circumstances when police arrived at the scene.

Mr Ryan was getting help from the substance abuse organization Inspire for his cocaine addiction, and his last check-up was a month before he died.

He “frequently had thoughts of suicide, but he regarded these as transitory and he had no plans to harm himself,” according to a report filed to the inquest.

The medical cause of death was tramadol poisoning, but the coroner was unable to rule out suicide due to “insufficient evidence” that Mr Ryan planned to end his life.

“Summary ends,” the coroner added as a narrative conclusion.