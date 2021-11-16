Mum defrauded the government of £25k in Universal Credit benefits to pay off enraged heroin traffickers.

To pay off drug bills, a single mother siphoned Universal Credit money intended for those in need into her own bank account.

Hayley Powell was not sentenced to prison because she stated she needed to be at home with her daughter.

The 43-year-old admitted to stealing £25,188.52 from the DWP and said she needed the money to pay off debts from her cocaine addiction, which she kicked in 2018.

The mother, who lives in Golborne, near Warrington, said that drug traffickers she owed money to had vandalized her property, threatened her, and demanded money.

Powell worked as an administrative case manager for the Ashton-Makerfield office in Wigan for 14 months, during which time she used her DWP login to complete 33 fraudulent transactions.

She allegedly routed cash to a close friend, Jonathan Duffy, 46, a struggling single father, and demanded a “cut” of his earnings.

Powell would fabricate documents to explain why the money was not being deposited into the accounts of legitimate claimants on each time.

Powell risked up to three years in prison after admitting to fraud by abuse of position at Bolton Crown Court.

However, she sobbed excessively in court as she was sentenced to 16 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid community service.

She is currently surviving on government assistance.

Powell, of Holly Road, Golborne, had only evaded jail because her daughter would have been forced to change residence and school to stay with her father, Miss Recorder Alexandra Simmonds told Powell during her sentencing.

“In short, you got Universal Credit for which you were not entitled over a 14-month period and misused your position of trust as a DWP employee to divert money intended for real claimants, and you fabricated up reasons for the system change to conceal your tracks,” she continued.

“Identifying suitable universal credit accounts to steal from and then making up excuses for adjustments in payments may have taken some planning.””

