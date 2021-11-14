Mum decorates her garden with items from B&M, Home Bargains, and other stores.

A Stockport mother has transformed her garden into a peaceful and welcoming area.

Rachel Fowles decided to revamp her small garden with deals and freebies, and the result is really stunning.

The 39-year-old designed her own pergola and pallet furniture, as well as a flowery macrame theme for the venue.

“I have the smallest seating space in my tiny garden and I wanted a pergola to make it feel more cosy,” Rachel told money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk. My financial overhaul began from the beginning.