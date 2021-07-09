Mum cultivated cannabis in her garden to assist her troubled kid.

Because her son was in “trouble” with drug dealers, a mother said she let him cultivate cannabis in their backyard.

Due to a strong odor of cannabis emanating from Elaine Torres’ home in Kirkby, police conducted a search warrant.

Officers discovered 35 cannabis plants and cuttings hanging up to dry in an outdoor cultivation tent and a brick shed.

Torres, 56, and her 19-year-old son, Lee Woods, were arrested at the residence where her young daughter also resides.

Woods was threatened over a debt, according to the mother-of-three, who acknowledged to growing marijuana.

Torres was spared jail after a judge noted her son was extremely fortunate not to have been charged with the crime and reminded her of her “duty as his mother.”

On July 28, last year, police searched the family’s home in Sidney Powell Avenue, Westvale, at around 3 p.m., according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Torres, Woods, and a man named Carl Opray were all arrested in the house, according to prosecutor Jo Maxwell.

“He’s the one who is said to have gotten his mother in this mess,” said Judge Gary Woodhall, who confirmed her youngest son Woods was seated in the rear of the courtroom.

Woods took a bag of cannabis that was confirmed to be his, according to Ms Maxwell, and he received a caution because he had no prior convictions.

Opray also admitted to possessing a bag of cannabis in the kitchen, according to her, and was punished after admitting it.

“It’s a giant greenhouse tent in effect,” Ms Maxwell said, adding that officers discovered a “outdoor growing tent” in the backyard.

It had 32 plants, 15 huge and 17 medium in size, with some being rescued and others being bagged for destruction.

Ms Maxwell, on the other hand, said that the “poly tunnel” had no lights or heating equipment, and that a police expert couldn’t assess the output or worth since officers had disposed of plants, none of which had female flowering heads, and that images obtained didn’t help.

Officers discovered three cannabis plants inside the brick shed, one of which was the “mother plant,” standing over a metre tall and from which cuttings could be extracted.

