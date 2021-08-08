Mum couldn’t get out of bed because her skin was “so sore.”

After appearing on a TV show, a woman whose excruciating skin disease rendered her unable to stand has spoken of the “life-changing” treatment she received.

Lucy Doyle, who lives in Kirkby, claims that psoriasis has left her in so much pain that she has been unable to change her daughter’s nappy, get out of bed, or even put on a pair of shoes.

After appearing on TV show The Bad Skin Clinic and receiving treatment from a top Harley Street doctor, the mother-of-one, who contracted psoriasis at the age of 19, claims there is “finally light at the end of the tunnel” after a decade of fighting to get the illness under control.

Lucy told The Washington Newsday, “It’s been a life-changing experience.”

“I’ve had awful pain and psoriasis issues for years.

“People don’t realize it’s a chronic sickness, not simply a skin condition, and it’s left me with arthritis and excruciatingly painful skin.

“I tried a variety of treatments and lotions; some of them worked for a while, but others didn’t.

“I used to be in so much pain that I couldn’t get out of bed some days.

“It’s difficult to explain the illness because so many people don’t get it.

“I’ve been dealing with this for ten years, and I didn’t realize how much it affected me until I went on the show.

“There’s what you can see, like the itchy, raw skin and the arthritis it produces, but it may also create lung and heart problems, which I didn’t realize about my own condition.”

She claims that the treatment she received from the Harley Street clinic, which she describes as “extremely expensive” and which, while accessible on the NHS, she was not offered, has impacted not only her life but also that of her four-year-old daughter.

“I can be a mother to my kid now, and she can just be my daughter,” Lucy added.

“I couldn’t get out of bed or leave the house some mornings.

“My daughter Olivia has grown up so quickly and is now assisting.”

