Mum converts caravan for £300 using Aldi, B&M, and Wilko discounts.

A mother of three has fully turned her nine-year-old caravan into a peaceful Highland retreat.

A caravan renovation might cost thousands of pounds, but Clare Moore, 47, transformed her mobile home for under £300 with Aldi, B&M, and Wilko discounts.

Clare and her husband were able to complete the work themselves after watching YouTube videos, saving hundreds of dollars in labor charges.

Clare told money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk: “I’ve had my van for nine years and have spent many wonderful holidays in it with our three young boys.” They’ve grown into three young men with their own adventures, so I decided to give the place a makeover for my husband and me to enjoy.

“I started by painting all of the woodwork, which was by far the most difficult aspect – halfway through, I wondered why I had even started!” To paint the cupboards, we first removed all of the doors, hinges, and trims, then scrubbed everything clean with sugar soap.

“We then sanded all of the wood and used a small foam roller to apply two coats of Wilko paint. I removed the back bunk beds, made the bed, and added a mattress topper and fresh bedding. We used a leftover quilt folded over for cushioning after I removed the blinds behind the bed and fashioned a headboard out of plywood cut to size.” Clare encountered a minor issue while dying the curtains (the dye was £28), which led to the Highland motif. “The curtains were intended to be a wonderful espresso brown,” she told LatestDeals.co.uk. I didn’t realize the fabric would dye, but the cross stitching would not, so I was unhappy when they came out checked and not as black as I had intended.

“After four dye pods and way too many hours of running the washing machine, I decided to simply go with it and accept the pattern.” “I now believe they complement my Highland well.” “The summary comes to an end.”