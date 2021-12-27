Mum claims she lied about her employment after witnessing the strange reactions of others.

A mother admitted that she had lied about her day job on occasion to avoid the inevitable backlash.

Cath Burgess, of Moreton, Wirral, told The Washington Newsday that she is quite proud of her job, but that she has occasionally told people she “worked at a shop” to avoid their emotions.

The 53-year-old just performed her final funeral service as a funeral director, capping 30 years in the industry and thousands of funerals.

She told The Washington Newsday how much she enjoys her work and how it has never bothered her because she has met so many interesting people over the years.

Cath stated, “By now, I believe everyone in Moreton has seen my face. I usually get people approaching me, and I have to say, I don’t always recognize them, but as soon as I recall the circumstances of the burial, I remember exactly who they are – the girls in the office will tell you, I have an elephant’s memory, and I never forget.” The mother of one began working at Bells Funeral Home in Moreton shortly after giving birth to her son, John, who is now 32, because she thought her prior nursing career had been too demanding.

She stated, ” “I began my career as a funeral planner, meeting with families and going over their wishes.

“But we’d all do a little bit of everything, from putting together coffins to applying make-up to the deceased.

“People would ask me how I accomplished it, but I was unconcerned.

“It can be difficult to hear some people’s experiences – their life – and I know this sounds harsh, but you can’t take it home with you.

“To those outside the sector, it may seem strange, but I enjoy my job – helping people, hearing about their incredible lives – I enjoyed it.

"When people ask me what I do for a living, especially if I'm on vacation, I'll sometimes just say I work in a shop because I've had some strange replies. Some have said 'oh' and then gone on to do something else."