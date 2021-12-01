Mum claims she is a “poor parent” for choosing an advent calendar.

Many of us have opened the first door on an advent calendar to commemorate the start of December.

Many youngsters – and adults – have torn off door number one, whether it was because there was chocolate behind each door or something else.

However, one mother claimed that her choice of an advent calendar for her children made her feel like a horrible parent.

The mom stated that her children appear to be content with theirs, but that after viewing them on Facebook, she believes she should have purchased better ones.

She wrote this on Mumsnet: “I did not get them a toy advent calendar, as many people on Facebook have suggested.

“There are some that are chocolate. They appear to be content with it, but what if their pals have the toy ones and they don’t?” I don’t plan to do Christmas Eve boxes because we don’t have matching Christmas pyjamas.

“I haven’t scheduled a Santa visit, a winter wonderland, or anything else.”

The mother went on to claim that her family has already put up their decorations and that they had spent the last several nights marveling at the lights of their neighbors.

She continued, ” “[My kid] saw Santa at a winter fayre, but it was a brief stop in and out grotto, and we’ve visited to the local horticultural centre, which is spectacular at Christmas.

“They’ll each get a decent quantity of things on Christmas Day, but is all the extra stuff leading up to it necessary?”

Please tell me I’m not the only one that doesn’t do everything the rest of the group does?

“The devil is social media. Making me feel as if we are insignificant in comparison.” Other parents tried to reassure her right away.

“Don’t feel terrible; this year has been absolutely ridiculous with the items you can buy,” one person observed, “but kids need time spent with them, not goods.”

Another person stated: “The thief of joy is comparison! I don’t participate in any of those activities either. I’m not a fan of Christmas being completely commercialized.

“Despite never having received a toy advent calendar or a Christmas Eve box, my children are happy, healthy, and well-adjusted. They’ve never attended a Santa Experience, either.

“You’re doing an outstanding job.”