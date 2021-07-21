Mum claims her small boy is ‘boiling’ in a hospital room where temperatures have reached 30 degrees Fahrenheit.

During the UK heatwave, a Merseyside mother claims her son is “not getting well” on a hospital ward in “boiling conditions.”

Rachel Cardy Gregson, of Upton on the Wirral, said she took her 18-month-old son Rafferty to Arrowe Park Hospital on Friday, but the ward has been without air conditioning since he was there.

Bronchitis, commonly known as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), is a lower respiratory tract illness that primarily affects newborns and young children under the age of two.

READ MORE: Mum had liquid thrown in her eyes while driving by’scallies’

Because there is no air conditioning and they are unable to open any windows or doors, she alleges that the temperature can exceed 30 degrees Celsius.

Arrowe Park has since said that further safeguards have been put in place, apologizing for any “discomfort.”

“The windows don’t open, and because RSV is airborne, they won’t let us have the door open either,” the 32-year-old told The Washington Newsday.

“We were given a fan, but it basically blasts air around.”

“You wouldn’t sit a dog in a room this hot, they’d shatter a window if it was a dog in a car this hot,” my husband stated.

After becoming increasingly concerned about the oppressive heat, Rachel brought a thermometer into the room.

Throughout the day, she reported, the temperature on the Gro-egg thermometer had been between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius.

According to Rachel, the thermometer has been flashing red, indicating that the room temperature is outside the recommended range of 16 to 20 degrees Celsius.

“My little one at the present is not getting better as rapidly as he should,” the mother of one believes the heat is delaying her son’s recovery.

“We believe that if he was in a cooler area, his healing would be more proactive,” she continued.

“I understand he has a virus, but his temperature is constantly rising.

“They indicated environmental variables could have a role in his temperature, which is owing to the room’s high temperature.

“Hell hath no fury like a mother who needs her ill baby to be cooler.”

Rachel claims that she does not hold the nurses at the hospital responsible because they are also working in the hospital. “The summary has come to an end.”